Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR
PACCAR Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
