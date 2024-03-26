Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

