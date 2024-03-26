Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 256.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after acquiring an additional 883,870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $102,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.34 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

