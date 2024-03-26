Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 308.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 0.3 %

KVUE stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.