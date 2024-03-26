Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 487.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

