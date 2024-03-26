Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

