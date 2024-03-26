Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $164.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

