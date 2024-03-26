Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,152,000 after buying an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.