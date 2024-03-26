Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $961,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.04.

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

