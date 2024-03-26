Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.