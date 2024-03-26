Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DaVita by 421.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after acquiring an additional 885,195 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

DaVita Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DVA opened at $134.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $141.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

