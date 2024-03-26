Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

