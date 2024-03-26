Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,956,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

