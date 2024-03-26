Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,094 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

