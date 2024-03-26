Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,468 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $233.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

