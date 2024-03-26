Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,827 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

