Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,255 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 231.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $774.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.01 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $767.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

