Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 33,500 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 479.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $922,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $89.81.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

