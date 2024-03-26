Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,706 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 372.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $563.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $218.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

