Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,874 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

