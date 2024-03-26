Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,991 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DUK opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

