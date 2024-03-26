Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 67,390 VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

