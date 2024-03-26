Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 343.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $285.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

