Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,288,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,034,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,439.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,034,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,436 shares of company stock valued at $101,070,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NET opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

