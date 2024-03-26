Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,351.58 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $626.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,258.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,054.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

