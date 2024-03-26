Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

