Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,625,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $168,519,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7 %

EW opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

