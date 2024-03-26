Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after buying an additional 160,229 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.13.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $639.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $644.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

