Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,275 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

