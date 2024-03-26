Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 45,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 374,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

