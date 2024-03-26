Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

