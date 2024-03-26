Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of FR opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

