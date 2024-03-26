Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 664,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

