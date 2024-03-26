Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

VO stock opened at $245.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

