Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,223.37 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $707.40 and a 12 month high of $1,238.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,143.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,000.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

