KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KREF opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 361.75, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

View Our Latest Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.