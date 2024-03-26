Korro Bio’s (KRRO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.44% from the stock’s current price.

KRRO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Shares of KRRO opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $77.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRRO. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $53,648,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $13,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $12,988,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $12,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.