Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Raised to $8.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 194,955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.