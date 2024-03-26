Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $213.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

