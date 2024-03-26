Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Increased to C$174.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$174.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
