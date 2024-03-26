Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Increased to C$174.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$173.00 to C$174.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAS.A

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

About Lassonde Industries

Shares of TSE LAS.A opened at C$151.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$149.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$95.59 and a 1-year high of C$159.30. The stock has a market cap of C$463.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of -0.16.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.