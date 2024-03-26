Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

LAZ has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAZ

Lazard Stock Up 0.6 %

LAZ opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lazard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.