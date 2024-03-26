Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,865 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 15.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,841. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

