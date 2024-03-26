Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,577 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 188,080 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,555 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

