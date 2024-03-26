Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 87.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 94.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 191.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SiTime by 2,115.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $142.35.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative net margin of 55.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $94,730.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,596.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $94,730.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $469,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

