Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crexendo were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crexendo by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crexendo

In related news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 437,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,085.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Crexendo stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

