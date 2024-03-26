Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 5,381 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HAE opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

