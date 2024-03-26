Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $328,000 Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CAVA stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

