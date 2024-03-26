Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cambium Networks worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 36.4% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 252,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 67,336 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 74,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

CMBM opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

(Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.