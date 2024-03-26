LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 998,009 Shares of Stock

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 998,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at $49,889,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of LENZ opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.20.
About LENZ Therapeutics
