Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.32

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $7.07. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 662,037 shares trading hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 53.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

