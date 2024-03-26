Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.32

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $7.07. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 662,037 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
